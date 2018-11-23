Bhojpuri diva Shubhi Sharma took to her official Instagram handle to share her pictures from the Grand Finale of Dance Ghamasan. She is posing with Bhojpuri superstars Gunjan Pant, Gargi Pandit, Seema Singh, Mohini Ghosh among others. Donning a pink suit, Shubhi Sharma looks drop-dead gorgeous as she poses for the camera. She has complemented her ethnic look with pretty kohled eyes, pink eyeshadow, and glossy pink lipstick.

One of the most bankable and famous actresses of the Bhojpuri industry Shubhi Sharma is best known for her curvaceous body and her sexy latkas and jhatkas. She was recently seen in the movie Nirahua Hindustani 3 opposite Dinesh Lal Yadav and Amrapali Dubey. Bhojpuri diva Shubhi Sharma took to her official Instagram handle to share her pictures from the Grand Finale of Dance Ghamasan.

In the series of the picture, she is posing with Bhojpuri superstars Gunjan Pant, Gargi Pandit, Seema Singh, Mohini Ghosh among others. Donning a pink suit, Shubhi Sharma looks drop-dead gorgeous as she poses for the camera. She has complemented her ethnic look with pretty kohled eyes, pink eyeshadow, and glossy pink lipstick. Take a look at her pictures here:

She started her acting career 10 years back in 2008 with Chalni Ke Chaalal Dulha with Bhojpuri star Pravesh Lal Yadav. Since then she has never looked back and now is a social media sensation with 272k followers on the photo-sharing app Instagram.

Shubhi Sharma’s dance videos go viral in mere seconds, some of her best performances were in Love Kala Sab Ho opposite Khesari Lal Yadav, her song has garnered 41 million views in a span of just 2 months. Take a look at her stage show performance here:

