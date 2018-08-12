Bhojpuri sensation Akshara Singh has been driving her fans crazy after the actress shared her new photos on her official Instagram account which have taken social media by storm. The photos are all over the Internet as shared by her fan pages. Akshara Singh is one of the most popular Bhojpuri actresses.

Bhojpuri queen Akshara Singh’s popular video song Bhag Jaib Sasura Se has garnered over 5 million views in just 12 days of its release on video-sharing site YouTube. The Bhojpuri YouTube queen took to her official Instagram account to thank her millions of fans for her support and love. However, the diva, who is one of the most popular Bhojpuri actresses, has taken social media by storm after she posted a stunning and sexy photo on her Instagram account in which she is looking absolutely adorable!

Dresses in different shades of pink, Akshara Singh is looking like morning sunshine as she poses for the camera. Her stunning pink lipstick and matching earrings are making her look even more gorgeous. Akshara Singh also gave a very interesting caption to the photo saying that she is linking the colourful life.

Akshara Singh has featured in a number of Bhojpuri films alongside many big Bhojpuri actors such as Ravi Kishan, Manoj Tiwari, Dinesh Lal Yadav, among many others. Akshara Singh has previously featured in many television series such as Suryaputra Karn, Kaala Tika among many others and is now one of the most bankable Bhojpuri actresses.

Akshara is also a very phenomenal dancer and her dance videos on video-sharing site YouTube go viral in no time. The Bhojpuri sensation keeps sharing her sexy and stunning photos and videos on social media and especially on her Instagram account which drives her fans crazy.

Her latest Instagram photos have set the Internet and fire and the pictures have gone viral on social media as all the fan pages of Akshara Singh have been circulating the photos on the Internet.

Akshara is one of the most popular and sexy actresses and also a terrific dancer. She is a head-turner and drives her fans crazy with her sexy latka-jhatkas.

