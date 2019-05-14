Bhojpuri sex bomb Amrapali Dubey, who is also called the Bhojpuri YouTube queen has set social media on fire with her latest photo in which she is seen posing with Ritesh Pandey, have a look!

Bhojpuri bombshell Amrapali Dubey, who is also called the Bhojpuri YouTube queen as her dance videos and item songs garner millions of views on video-streaming platform Instagram, is also a social media star and her massive fan following on social media platforms is proof. All her photos and videos which she posts on photo-sharing app Instagram go viral in no time and her latest picture has been breaking all the records!

In the photo, we see Amrapali Dubey posing with her co-star Ritesh Pandey from the Bhojpuri film Saiyyaan Thanedaar and Amrapali Dubey is dressed in a stunning blue lehenga-choli. Ritesh Pandey is holding her from behind and is dressed in a yellow T-shirt and blue denim jeans.

Amrapali Dubey aka Bhojpuri YouTube queen is one of the most sensational dancers in the Bhojpuri film industry who has a massive fan following across the country.

Her dance numbers such as Amrapali Tohare Khatir, Karela Man Pat Jayi, Chicken Biryani Champa Ki Jawani, Bajar Karejwa Banake, among several others garner millions of likes and views on YouTube which make her the ultimate dancing sensation of the Bhojpuri film industry.

She made her debut in Bhojpuri cinema in 2014 with Bhojpuri blockbuster Nirahua Hindustani starring Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua in the lead role and since that Amrapali Dubey has been entertaining us and ruling the Bhojpuri industry with her amazing and thrilling performances in movies like Patna Se Pakistan, Nirahua Chalal Sasural 2, Bam Bam Bol Raha Hai Kashi, Mokama 0 Kilometer, among several others.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App