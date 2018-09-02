Bhojpuri sensation Amrapali Dubey known for her Lip sync videos, recently took to her official Instagram account to wish her huge fan following a happy Janmashtami. The Nirahua Hindustani actor in her post wrote, "May Lord Krishna bring colours and happiness in your lives. Happy Shri Krishna Janmashtami. Hare Krishna."

Bhojpuri sensation Amrapali Dubey known for her Lip sync videos, recently took to her official Instagram account to wish her huge fan following a happy Janmashtami. The Nirahua Hindustani actor in her post wrote, “May Lord Krishna bring colours and happiness in your lives. Happy Shri Krishna Janmashtami. Hare Krishna.” Not just a post, the sexy lady even posted a Janmashtami gif on her Instagram story. Well, Dubey knows how to make her fans feel special by uploading photos on her official social media accounts.

The highest paid actress of Bhojpuri industry, Amrapali Dubey made her debut in the glamorous world opposite Dinesh Lal Yadav, popularly known as Nirahua, in 2014 with one of her superhits Nirahua Hindustani. Ever since her first movie hit the theatres and became one of the highest grossing Bhojpuri movies at the box office, Dubey’s fans couldn’t stop gushing about her hot and sexy moves.

Talking about Amrapali Dubey’s upcoming projects, the curvy queen will entertain her huge fan following with Veer Yodha Mahabali. The romantic thriller being helmed by Iqbal Bakash will star Dinesh Lal Yadav opposite sexy lady. Veer Yodha Mahabali will hit the theatres in 2019.

Apart from that, Amrapali is currently getting to bring a storm in the digital world by making her debut in a web series. Dubey for the first time ever will be working in ALTBalaji’s Bhojpuri show Hero Vardiwala. Helmed and written by Mahesh Pandey, the web series will feature Karan Pandey, Vikrant Singh Rajpoot, Sanjay Pandey, Vinod Mishra, Kanak Pandey, Manoj Singh Tiger and Priyanka Pandit aka Gargi in supporting roles.

