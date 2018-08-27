Bhojpuri YouTube queen Amrapali Dubey's superhit song titled Aamrapali Tohare Khatir has garnered more than 9 million views on video-sharing site YouTube on Monday. Crooned by Indu Sonali and Anuj Tiwari, the song has taken social media by storm.

Bhojpuri YouTube queen Amrapali Dubey’s superhit song titled Aamrapali Tohare Khatir has garnered more than 9 million views on video-sharing site YouTube on Monday. Crooned by Indu Sonali and Anuj Tiwari, the song has taken social media by storm. The lyrics of the super hit track Aamrapali Tohare Khatir is from the film Love Ke Liye Kuchh Bhi Karega and the lyrics of the song have been given by Yadav Raj while Anuj Tiwari has given the music for this peppy track.

Amrapali Dubey is also known as the YouTube queen of Bhojpuri cinema as her sexy dance moves make her videos garner millions of views on video-sharing app YouTube. Amrapali Dubey is one of the sexiest Bhojpuri actresses and has been ruling the Bhojpuri film industry for many years now. Before making her debut in Bhojpuri film indusrty, Amrapali Dubey has featured in a number of television shows such as Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein, Saat Phere, Maayka, among others.

Amrapali Dubey made her debut in the Bhojpuri film industry in 2014 with Bhojpuri blockbuster film Nirahua Hindustani which featured Bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav. Amrapali Dubey is known for her sexy dance moves and her latka-jhatkas and her YouTube dance videos go viral in no time. She is one of the most popular and bankable actresses of the Bhojpuri film industry.

She has featured in a number of Bhojpuri blockbusters such as Baghi Bhaile Sajna Hamaar, Doodh Ka Karz, Nirahua Chalal Sasural 2, Nirahua Satal Rahe, among many others. She has worked with all the big Bhojpuri superstars such as Dinesh Lal Yadav, Khesari Lal Yadav, Pawan Singh, among others.

