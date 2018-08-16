Dressed in blue denim shorts and a black transparent top, Amrapali Dubey is looking way too sexy and hot as she poses for the camera. Amrapali Dubey is one of the most popular and successful Bhojpuri actresses who has been ruling the Bhojpuri film industry for many years now and has worked with all the big Bhojpuri superstars.

Bhojpuri YouTube queen Amrapali Dubey, who made her debut in Bhojpuri cinema in 2014 with Bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav-starrer Nirahua Hindutani has been ruling the Bhojpuri industry for the past 4 years. She has featured in a number of Bhojpuri films such as Patna Se Pakistan, Jigarwala, Baghi Bhaile Sajna Hamaar, Nirahua Rikshawala 2, Doodh Ka Karz, Nirahua Chalal Sasural 2, Mokama 0 Kilometer, Nirahua Satal Rahe, among many others, has taken social media by storm after she posted a sexy photo on her Instagram account which has driven her fans crazy.

#SherSingh Continues…. A post shared by Amrapali Dubey (@amrapalidubey_) on Aug 13, 2018 at 9:00pm PDT

Loved the #weather Today… A post shared by Amrapali Dubey (@amrapalidubey_) on Jul 15, 2018 at 7:09am PDT

Amrapali Dubey has also featured in a number of television series such as Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein, among others and is also known as the YouTube queen of Bhojpuri film industry as her dance videos go viral on social media in no time and they garner millions of views on video-sharing site Twitter.

Amrapali Dubey’s latest Bhojpuri film Border emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of this year and she has also become a social media sensation all thanks to the sexy and sultry photos she keeps posting on her social media accounts. Amrapali Dubey is not only a great actor but also a phenomenal dancer and her sexy latka-jhatkas set the silver screen on fire. Her latest post that she shared on her Instagram account has taken over the Internet.

