Bhojpuri YouTube sensation Amrapali Dubey, who is busy shooting for her upcoming Bhojpuri film Sher Singh, is currently in Jodhpur with her Sher Singh co-star Pawan Singh and seems like the hit duo is having a gala time while shooting for their upcoming film. The Bhojpuri YouTube queen on Friday shared an adorable video on her Instagram account in which she is seen singing the popular song Tenu Le ke Main Javanga from Salman Khan-starrer Salam E Ishq and while making the video on musically, she also gets Pawan Singh in her video and we must say that the two look amazing in the video which has taken social media by storm.

Amrapali Dubey and Pawan Singh’s on-screen chemistry is loved by fans and their upcoming film Sher Singh is one of the most awaited Bhojpuri films of this year. Amrapali Dubey has been ruling the Bhojpuri film industry for many years after she made her debut in Bhojpuri film industry back in 2014 with Bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav in blockbuster film Nirahua Hindustani.

#SherSingh Continues…. A post shared by Amrapali Dubey (@amrapalidubey_) on Aug 13, 2018 at 9:00pm PDT

Amrapali Dubey has also featured in some television shows such as Saat Phere, Maayka, Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein, Mera Naam Karegi Roshan, among others. Amrapali Dubey is known as the Bhojpuri YouTube queen as her dance videos go viral on social media in no time and garner millions of views on video-sharing site YouTube.

Her sexy dance moves make her fans go gaga and now her latest video with Bhojpuri power star Pawan Singh which she shared on her Instagram account has set the Internet on fire! Amrapali Dubey is one of the most popular and bankable Bhojpuri actresses and is also a social media sensation. She has featured in a number of Bhojpuri films and has worked with all A-listers of Bhojpuri cinema.

