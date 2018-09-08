Bhojpuri sensation Amrapali Dubey is all set to entertain her huge fan following with her upcoming movie Sher Singh starring Pawan Singh. The sexy diva who collaborated with Singh in 2017 for the hit film Satya will now reunite for Shashank Rai’s next.

Bhojpuri sensation Amrapali Dubey is all set to entertain her huge fan following with her upcoming movie Sher Singh starring Pawan Singh. The sexy diva who collaborated with Singh in 2017 for the hit film Satya will now reunite for Shashank Rai’s next. Dubey definitely knows how to make her fans mingle around with her pictures and videos. The curvy lady quite often uploaded her hot and sexy photos and videos on social media. The curvy queen recently took to her official Instagram account to insist her fans to watch Sanki Daroga.

Anjana Singh, Saif Kidwai and Bhojpuri superstar Ravi Kishan starrer Sanki Daroga was released on August 27, this year. In the video, Amrapali is heard talking about the day-to-day issues women face in our country. Insisting her fans to hit the theatres in order to watch the movie, Dubey wished good luck to her close friends. Based on making India a non-rape country, Ravi Shankar’s latest film is in theatres now.

