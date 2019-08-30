Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Akshay Kumar will join the sequel of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 featuring Kartik Aaryan in the lead confirms director Anees Bazmee. He also said he has a special role for Akshay in the film.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar was recently seen in spae drama film, Mission Mangal. As per reports, director Anees Bazmee has confirmed Akshay’s role in the sequel of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. It is the remake of original 2007 horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa which featured Akshay Kumar, Vidya Blan and Shiney Ahuja in the lead role.

Director of the sequel Anees has finalized Kartik Aaryan as the main lead but recently confirmed about Akshay’s special character in the film which has been written by Farhad Samji and Akash Kaushik and the role will perfectly suit Akshay. However, the script is not completed yet and the work still continues. The director hopes Akshay will rope in for the film and will like the character.

Anees also said Kartik Aaryan will be the happiest if Akshay joins the movie as he’s a big fan. The filming will start in December as there’s a lot to work on. Makers f the film recently released the first look of the movie featuring Kartik Aaryan. In the posters, he is seen wearing yellow attire with a lot of mala in his hand and neck. Have a look:

On the work front, Akshay Kumar has too much on his plate right now. He will be seen in Good News, Laxmmi Bomb, Housefull 4 among others. His latest movie Mission Mnagl was a big hit and has managed to earn more than Rs 170 crores in 15 days.

