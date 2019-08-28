Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is currently gearing up for his next project–Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film is directed by Anees Bazmee and will hit the theatres on July 31, 2020. Recently, the director opened up about the reason for choosing Kartik Aaryan.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is all set to create a buzz with his next project which is a sequel of 2007 hit film Bhool Bhulaiyaa. It is a comedy psychological thriller film which will hit the silver screens on July 31, 2020. In the film, Kartik Aaryan will step into the shoes of Akshay Kumar. Reports reveal that the makers have finalized Tara Sutaria to feature opposite Kartik Aaryan, however, nothing has been confirmed yet.

Recently, the director of the opened up about the reason of choosing Kartik Aaryan for the film. He revealed that Kartik Aaryan is good at comedy and can perfectly portray the same role as Akshay Kumar did in the original film. He further said that Kartik Aaryan is very talented and gets into the role easily.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is among the highly anticipated films which is produced by Bhushan Kumar. On the work front, Kartik Aaryan will be next seen opposite his ladylove Sara Ali Khan in Imitiaz Ali’s next Aaj Kal. It is a remake of 2009 film Love Aaj Kal starring Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan.

Currently, the hardworking actor is busy shooting for Mudassar Aziz’s film Pati, Patni Aur Woh with costars Anaya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar and Aparshakti Khurana in lead roles. The film is the remake of 1978 film with the same title. After Pati, Patni Aur Woh, Kartik Aaryan will next appear in Karan Johar’s film Dostana 2 with Bollywood Starkid Janhvi Kapoor. Together both Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan will play siblings in Karan Johar’s film.

