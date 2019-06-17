Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: After approaching Kartik Aaryan, the makers are now in talks with Ayushmann Khurrana to look out for the best actor to fill in the actor's shoes. The earlier sequel of Bhool Bhulaiyaa starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in lead roles.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: One such news which has grabbed the maximum headlines is the sequel of Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The makers after a gap of more than a decade have decided to come up with a part two and this time the makers have decided to star a younger face.

If reports go by, Kartik Aaryan has been offered the lead role but now speculations are that Ayushamann Khurrana too has been approached for the role. As per reports, Ayushmann Khurrana met with the team of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and he loved the script of the whole project but hasn’t signed any contract as of yet but the team is still discussing the lead actor.

The makers haven’t yet offered the project to any heroine as of now. As per the source, the actress will only be finalized after the actor is selected. However, they do have some options in mind and are looking for a young face who can easily fit in the role of Vidya Balan.

On the work front, Ayushmann Khurrana has one busy year with back to back movies lined up. After the massive success of his earlier films, Andhadhun, and Badhi Ho, Ayushmann will be seen in Article 15 as a cop, Dream Girl and then his latest movie Bala.

If you haven’t watched the trailer of Ayushmann Khurrana’s latest movie Article 15, watch here:

