Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Akshay Kumar is to perform in the sequel of Bhool Bhulaiya, initially, people were saying that Akshay Kumar is going to perform his own role of the part one but now the director clear everything. The director Anees Bazmee said that Akshay will play a cameo in the film and the main actor in the lead role will be Kartik Aaryan. Akshay Kumar amazes his fans by the special appearance in the film. Although the plot of the film is not specified yet.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a sequel of Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan’s starrer Bhool Bhulaiya that was released in the year 2007. The motion poster of the film has been released and Kartik Aaryan looks exactly like Akshay Kumar looked in his entry of the film. Kartik Aaryan amazed the fans with his new looks. The actor seems wearing Yellow colour Kurta and Dhoti, wrapped his head with the yellow color cloth. The actor carrying Rudhraksh Mala in hand and in his neck too.

Anees talks in an interview about the role of Akshay because since long it becomes a rumour that Akshay is playing the film. Anees said that he will be grateful if Akshay will join the film, but right now Lukka Chhupi actor Kartik Aaryan is roped in the lead role. The director said that he has done many films with Akshay such as welcome and Singh is King. Director added that they all are beautiful memories and he wants to make more films with the legendary actor.

Apart from that Akshay will be next seen in Laxmmi Bomb, Good News, Sooryavanshi, and Housefull 4. Whereas Kartik Aaryan will be seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh, Aankhen 2, and Imtiaz Ali’s film co-starring Sara Ali Khan.

