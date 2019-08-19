Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 first look poster: Kartik Aaryan has stepped into the shoes of Akshay Kumar to take Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise forward. After much anticipation, the makers of the film have announced Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 today with the first look posters.

2005 release Bhool Bhulaiyaa starring Akshay Kumar redefined the genre of horror-comedy in Hindi cinema. The film was not just a critical and commercial success but also remains a fan’s favorite until today. After a lot of talk around Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the makers of the film have finally made the official announcement today and it stars none other than rising star Kartik Aaryan. Donning a similar choga in the first look posters, Kartik looks ready to take the audiences down the memory lane.

On taking the legacy forward, Kartik has told a news portal that being a part of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 makes him really happy as the film is one of his favorite comedy supernatural thrillers and he is a big fan of Akshay Kumar. Expressing that taking the franchise forward is a huge responsibility, Kartik added that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has a hilarious script and Filmmaker Aneez Bazmee plans to take it on another level.

Directed by Aneez Bazmee and bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Cine1 Studios, the film is slated for theatrical release next year on July 31, 2020. The leading lady of the film is yet to be finalised. However, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan are speculated to be in the race for the role.

Interestingly, Kartik Aaryan has 4 projects in his kitty right now and all of them are remakes. Along with Bhool Bhulaiyaa, the actor will be seen in Love Aaj Kal remake co-starring Sara Ali Khan, Pati Patni Aur Woh remake alongside Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar and Dostana 2 alongside Janhvi Kapoor.

