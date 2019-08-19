Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 first look is out and Kartik Aaryan's swag reminds us of the prequel starring Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan but social media is not convinced with replacing Akshay Kumar with Kartik Aaryan, read further to see the displeasure of the fans on social media

Bhool Bhulaiyaa2 first look: Social media is not convinced with Kartik Aaryan replacing Akshay Kumar

The first look of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is out and Kartik Aryan is reminding us of Akshay Kumar’s 13 years ago look wearing yellow-dhoti-kurta and accessorizing it with Rudraksha. Kartik is flaunting full swag through his gestures in the first look. first look pf the upcoming sequel looks exactly like the prequel and refreshed the memories of Bhool Bhualiyaa 1 starring Akshay Kumar. now it will be interesting to see that Kartik Aaryan will be able to continue the legacy established by Akshay Kumar 13 years ago.

Here’s the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 first look poster:

Bhool Bhulaiyaa is one of those films which is loved by the viewers and if it is telecasted on television viewers do not skip watching it and people also stream it online post so many years of release. so Kartik has to meet high expectations and continue within the amazing humour and comic done by Akshay Kumar.

Recently Kartik Aaryan talked about the film and as it is his first film in the horror-comedy genre he said he always wanted to do something exciting like this and like everyone he is also a fan of Akshay Kumar starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa so it is a pleasure for him to do the sequel of such film, Kartik also added that this film has a rib-tickling script and with the direction of Anees Bazmi, film will go heights.

If we look forward to the social media reaction, fans are not able to accept Kartik Aaryan as a replacement of Akshay Kumar and are questioning why the sequel is not having Akshay as the lead.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Social Media reaction:

Just someone has ruined my whole day by announcing this shit #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 — SHYcotic Guy (@somesh14c) August 19, 2019

Very disappointed to see the casting of the movie #Bhoolbhulaiyaa2 .. such a superb and endearing enterprise reduced to a joke .. — Vaibhav Joshi (@vaibhavjoshi) August 19, 2019

I hope this one becomes a huge Disaster..How can u remake this classic without Akshay Kumar..Not even in dream Kartik Aryan can match Akki..Go to hell chutiyon #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 @itsBhushanKumar @BazmeeAnees pic.twitter.com/zaHoIbQJgN — Manas (@not_dat_guy) August 19, 2019

This is not fair. This movie was horrifying madness only because of #AkshayKumar

No one can replace these expressions and the swag level#KartikAaryan#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 pic.twitter.com/WSqTls8Wur — Aakanksha Lahoti (@TheFrivolouss) August 19, 2019

Psycho Doctor will come back for another Mounjulika🧟‍♀️🧟‍♀️ #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 pic.twitter.com/DmFUCO31AF — trushali (@TrushaliL) August 19, 2019

We will definitely miss u @akshaykumar Sir and there is a trust on @TheAaryanKartik for #BhoolBhulaiyaa2. Surely theatre will be houseful for the subject and Kartik needs to justify his role only. Best wishes for @BazmeeAnees and @itsBhushanKumar . pic.twitter.com/WHQZ1q4Qoe — Edge 🏹 (@SayakHalder18) August 19, 2019

#BhoolBhulaiyaa2

— Spike 😎 (@iam_spike) August 19, 2019

People on Twitter also shared an old picture of Virendra Sehwag comparing it with the first look of the film.

