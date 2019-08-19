Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 first poster celebrity reaction:  The first poster of much-anticipated film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was released today. Makers of the film unveiled the posters of upcoming comedy thriller Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The horror-comedy features Kartik Aaryan in the lead role. It is the sequel of 2005 Akshay Kumar starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa. In the sequel, Kartik will be seen playing the role of Akshay.

Filmmaker Bhushan Kumar took to Twitter and shared the news. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has been in news since the time it was announced. Fans are waiting for all the latest updates related to the new release. Makers have also announced the release date of the comedy thriller. Kartik starrer is slated to release on July 31, 2020. As per reports, Sara Ali Khan will be seen opposite Kartik in the sequel replacing Vidya Blan. 

After the poster was released, fans expressed their views about casting Kartik in the lead role. Makers of the film are being criticized by fans for staring Kartik instead of Akshay in the remake. According to them, Kartik will not be able to fit into the shoes of Akshay and it will be a disaster. However, The poster has got mixed reviews so far. Apart from fans, celebrities like Sara Ali Khan, Kiara Advani and Ayushmann Khurrana liked his post. Taran Adarsh, Murad Khetani, Anees Bazmee, Rohit Jaiswal, Sumit Kadel, Girish Johar and Joginder Tuteja shared the posters on their Twitter accounts showing their excitement towards the same. 

On the work front, Kartik was last seen in Lukka Chuppi opposite Kriti Sanon. The actor has currently finished shooting for Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal 2 alongside rumored girlfriend Sara Ali Khan. Kartik has proved himself by giving many big hits to the entertainment industry like Punchnama series, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. 

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

 