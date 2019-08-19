Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 first poster celebrity reaction: Makers of the film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 recently revealed the first poster of the horror-comedy. The movie is the sequel of Bhool Bhulaiyaa released in 2005. Instead of Akshay Kumar, the movie features Kartik Aaryan in the lead role.

Filmmaker Bhushan Kumar took to Twitter and shared the news. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has been in news since the time it was announced. Fans are waiting for all the latest updates related to the new release. Makers have also announced the release date of the comedy thriller. Kartik starrer is slated to release on July 31, 2020. As per reports, Sara Ali Khan will be seen opposite Kartik in the sequel replacing Vidya Blan.

After the poster was released, fans expressed their views about casting Kartik in the lead role. Makers of the film are being criticized by fans for staring Kartik instead of Akshay in the remake. According to them, Kartik will not be able to fit into the shoes of Akshay and it will be a disaster. However, The poster has got mixed reviews so far. Apart from fans, celebrities like Sara Ali Khan, Kiara Advani and Ayushmann Khurrana liked his post. Taran Adarsh, Murad Khetani, Anees Bazmee, Rohit Jaiswal, Sumit Kadel, Girish Johar and Joginder Tuteja shared the posters on their Twitter accounts showing their excitement towards the same.

Finally after a long wait, excited to officially announce the haunting comedy #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 with a stellar team! This project has been in the works for a while and I'm really looking forward to it. In cinemas on 31st July, 2020. More details soon… pic.twitter.com/gXmNbSbJeI — Bhushan Kumar (@itsBhushanKumar) August 19, 2019

IT'S OFFICIAL… Kartik Aaryan in horror-comedy #BhoolBhulaiyaa2… Directed by Anees Bazmee… Produced by BhushanKumar, Murad Khetani and Krishan Kumar… 31 July 2020 release. pic.twitter.com/hklw3NAji2 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 19, 2019

Loved the initial posters of #BhoolBhulaiyaa2… #KartikAaryan Anees Bazmi & BB2 this will be a TERRIFIC TRIO.. even before the release or making, Film SUPERHIT hogayi… — Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) August 19, 2019

Loved it. All the best to the entire team of #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 pic.twitter.com/EaPBjarpqA — Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) August 19, 2019

….and it’s all happening again, 13 saal baad! @TheAaryanKartik is the leading man in #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 👻☠️ The youngster has been flying high , and how. Great to see you in this genre! Superb poster indeed, @TSeries So much fun it is gonna be with @BazmeeAnees directing! pic.twitter.com/tI01IGpcng — Joginder Tuteja (@Tutejajoginder) August 19, 2019

On the work front, Kartik was last seen in Lukka Chuppi opposite Kriti Sanon. The actor has currently finished shooting for Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal 2 alongside rumored girlfriend Sara Ali Khan. Kartik has proved himself by giving many big hits to the entertainment industry like Punchnama series, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

