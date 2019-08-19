Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has announced his fourth upcoming film, i.e Bhool Bhulaiyaa today. The film is an addition to Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise. Along with Bhool Bhulaiyaa, the actor will also be seen in Love Aaj Kal sequel, Dostana 2 and Pati Pati Aur Woh remake.

The trend of remakes and sequels does not seem to stop anytime soon. After making everyone groove on remakes of hit songs, the Hindi filmmakers have shown particular interest in taking the audience down the memory lane with sequels and remakes of hit films. Amid the ongoing debate of right or wrong, one celebrity who has emerged as one of the sought-after choice for filmmakers is Kartik Aaryan.

Rose to fame with his stint in Pyaar Ka Punchnama series followed by Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’s success, Kartik Aaryan enjoys a mass appeal and has emerged as one of shining talents of Bollywood industry. With the announcement of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, in which Kartik will be seen stepping into the shoes of Akshay Kumar, the actor has announced his 4th film in the making, which is a remake or a sequel of a previous release. Bhool Bhulaiya will hit the silver screens on July 31, 2020.

Along with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan will also be seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh remake, Love Aaj Kal sequel, Dostana 2. Speaking about Pati Patni Aur Woh, the original film released in 1978 and starred Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta Kaur in lead roles. It also boasted of cameos by Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Parveen Babi. Kartik Aaryan will share the screen space with Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar in the remake and it is slated for a release on December 6, 2019.

Love Aaj Kal starring Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone released in 2009. It’s spiritual successor, tentatively titled as Aaj Kal, will see Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan stepping into their shoes. The film will hit the screens on February 14, 2020. Meanwhile, the first installment of Dostana had John Abraham, Priyanka Chopra and Abhishek Bachchan in lead roles. Dostana 2, will feature Kartik Aaryan alongside Janhvi Kapoor and a newcomer. The release date of the film is yet to be announced.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App