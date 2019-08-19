Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: After conquering the hearts in rom-com film Luka Chuppi, Kartik Aaryan is back on-screens with another sequel. Reportedly, Kartik Aaryan will portray the same role of Akshay Kumar in the sequel of 2007 Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Recently, the makers revealed the first look of Kartik Aaryan from the film, have a look

Bhool Bhulaiyya 2: After winning the hearts with his chemistry with Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon in the rom-com Luka Chuppi, Kartik Aaryan is all set to step into the shoes of Akshay Kumar’s in the sequel of the hit 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Kartik Aaryan is counted amongst the most talented actors who leaves no chance of impressing the fans with his versatile roles. The actor garnered limelight after featuring in hit films like Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Luka Chuppi and is currently busy with Imitiaz Ali’s film Aaj Kal and Pati, Patni Aur Woh.

Recently, Kartik Aaryan’s first look from the film has revealed and is currently creating a buzz on the Internet. Dressed in yellow-dhoti with kurta, Kartik Aaryan looks exactly the same as Akshay Kumar from the horror-comedy film of 2007. Further, the most interesting part is the makers tried the same look after years on Kartik Aaryan so it can be expected that the sequel begins where the original ended.

The film will be bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Kishan Kumar and Murad Khetani under the banners of Cine 1 Studios and T-series. The project will be directed by Anees Bazmee and the script will be written by Farhad Samji and Akash Kaushik. Moreover, the makers also revealed that the film will hit the theatres on July 31, 2020.

Reports reveal that the film will clash with Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor’s much-anticipated film Shamshera and SS Rajamouli’s film RRR. Now this will be an interesting clash as all the films are from different genres. Further, the most surprising part is so as to why the makers of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 chose such an over-crowded Friday.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan is currently shooting for Pati, Patni Aur Woh with Bollywood stars Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday. Kartik Aaryan will also be seen in Imitiaz Ali’s film Aaj Kal with Sara Ali Khan.

