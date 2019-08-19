Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: The poster of much-awaited film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was released today. The movie features Kartik Aaryan in the lead role and for this horror-comedy, the actor denied Anees Bazmee's romantic film with Disha Patani.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Makers of the film recently released the first poster of much-aniticiapted film Bhool Bulaiyya 2. The horror-comedy is the sequel of Akshay Kumar starrer Bhool Bulaiyaa released in 2005. The sequel features Kartik Aaryan in the main lead replacing Khiladi Akshay. As per reports, Kartik turned down Anees Bazmee’s romantic film with Disha Patani for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

To be directed by Anees Bazmee, the plot of the movie was based on college romance featuring Kartik and Disha. It was supposed to go on floors by the end of 2019 but now Kartik has too much on his plate. He is currently shooting for Pati, Patni Aur Woh and will start shooting for Dostana 2 after that. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is also being directed by Anees Bazmee so there is no conflict between the director and actor. The filming of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will began in January last year.

According to reports, Sara Ali Khan or Jahnvi Kapoor will be finalized for the female lead in the sequel. However, no official statement has been made by the filmmakers yet. Bhool Bhuliyaa featured Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan and Shiney Ahuja in the main lead.

On the work front, Kartik is currently shooting in Lucknow for Pati, Patni Aur Woh with Bhumi Pednekara and Ananya Pandey. He recently finished shotting for Imitiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal 2 alongside Sara Ali Khan. The actor will start shooting for Dostana 2 post Pati, Patni Aur Woh.

