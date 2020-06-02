Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: This won’t be wrong to say that there is a huge craze behind Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film is helmed by Anees Bazmee and the team was shooting in Lucknow when the coronavirus pandemic hit India. For the safety of the team, the shoot was immediately stopped and the production decided to shift back to Mumbai so that all the stars could reach home on time.

After 2 months of complete lockdown, the government has decided to take a phased exit from the lockdown. Maharashtra govt has also allowed shooting work with a detailed list of dos and dont’s. The state government has issued a set of guidelines for the production units that need to be followed and only then the shoot work can resume back. Though the majority of the guidelines aim at safety and precautions of wearing protective gear and masks, many also focussed on sanitation on sets.

Further, there are also some guidelines that state that the actors won’t be able to shoot any intimate scenes and will have to be really strict in maintaining distance. After the guidelines were released, while many producers decided to resume shooting, producer Murad Khetani who is backing Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Bhushan Kumar, recently revealed that he is in no plans to resume the shoot of the film anytime soon. He added that the entire cast– Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Tabu, Aneez Bazmee are in touch and all of them have decided to stay for some time as the condition is currently worrisome.

He stated that the team will wait for some more time before starting the shoot again. He added that moreover, the major part of the script demands to shoot in Lucknow and travelling is not safe currently.

