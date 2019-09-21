Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Bollywood actor Kiara Advani has been roped opposite Kartik Aaryan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. She will be seen stepping into the shoes of Vidya Balan. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is slated to hit the screens on July 31, 2020.

There is hardly anyone who has been able to forget Vidya Balan’s unbelievable performance in Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The visual of her dancing on Aami Je Tomar is hard to take out of our minds. Ever since the announcement of a sequel of the film, a lot of talks has been around the leading lady and who would step into the shoes of Vidya Balan. With the latest announcement related to the film, it seems like the search of the filmmakers has finally ended on Kiara Advani.

The humongous success of Kabir Singh has changed the fortunes for Preethi aka Kiara Advani. Bagging one of the most promising projects in Bollywood, the actor has proved that she is here and she is here to stay. Adding another project to her already long list, Kiara has now announced her association with the sequel of cult horror-comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Stepping into the shoes of Vidya Balan, Kiara Advani will share the screen space with Kartik Aaryan in the film.

To announce her association with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kiara wrote, “Teri Aakhen Bhool Bhulaiyaa”. The phrase surely rings a bell, doesn’t it?! The actor also shared her excitement to begin the journey with Kartik Aaryan and Aneez Bazmee. It is yet to be known whether Kiara’s character has been sketched close to Vidya Balan or will she play a completely different role. Interestingly, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is not Kiara Advani’s only horror film. She is also a part of another horror-comedy titled Laxmmi Bomb alongside Akshay Kumar and the shooting of the film has begun in Mumbai.

Earlier, several reports suggested that Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan have been approached to star in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 alongside Kartik Aaryan. It is said that both the ladies had to pass on the offer due to prior commitments and date issues. Directed by Aneez Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is slated for a theatrical release on July 31, 2020.

Along with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kiara Advani has also been roped in for projects like Good News, Laxmmi Bomb, Shershaah and more. Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan will be seen in upcoming projects like Pati Patni Aur Woh, Aaj Kal and Dostana 2.

