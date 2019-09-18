Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: After conquering the hearts with her soft role in Sandeep Vanga's Kabir Singh, Kiara Advani will now appear opposite Kartik Aaryan in Anees Bazmee's film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Read the details here–

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kiara Advani is among the most stunning actors who leaves no chance of creating a buzz with her innocence, talent and beauty. Rather it is playing bold roles to portraying a soft character and letting her costar shine, in a very short span, Kiara Advani has proved herself well on-screens and has also become the heartthrob of the industry after her blockbuster film Kabir Singh. Though the film entered a lot of controversies, the box office collection of the film was enough to showcase the talent of both the lead stars.

After conquering the hearts by sharing the screens with Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani is back with her grace and has recently been approached by director Anees Bazmee for his highly anticipated film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Since the time, the first posters of the film featuring Kartik Aaryan were released there were a lot of rumours regarding the female lead in the film. It seems finally the search for the female lead is ended and the makers have found their heroine in Kiara Advani.

A source close to the makers revealed that both the lead stars will begin shooting in October and currently, the film is in its pre-production stage. Since Kartik and Kiara are collaborating for the first time, it will be quite exciting to see the chemistry of the fresh couple on the big screens.

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan is currently in a signing spree as he has a list of films in his kitty this year. Currently, the actor is busy with the shooting of Pati, Patni Aur Woh with Ananya Pandey and Bhumi Pednekar. After which, Kartik will appear opposite Sara Ali Khan in Imitiaz Ali’s film Aaj Kal. Further, Kartik will also appear in Karan Johar’s film Dostana 2 opposite Janhvi Kapoor.

Talking about Kiara Advani, currently, the actor is also juggling between her lined up films like Good News with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar and Diljit Dosanjh, Laxmmi Bomb with Akshay Kumar and Shershaah with Sidharth Malhotra.

