Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 motion poster: After surprising the fans with the first look of Kartik Aaryan as a ghostbuster, the makers of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 recently released the motion poster of the film featuring Kartik Aaryan. Take a look at it here–

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 motion poster: It seems that Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has become the preferred choice of directors and producers for the sequels. After signing films like Aaj Kal, Pati, Patni Aur Woh and Dostana 2, recently, Kartik Aaryan has agreed to another sequel of 2007’s film Bhool Bhulaiyaa starring Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan. After creating a buzz with the first look of Kartik Aaryan, the makers recently released the motion poster from the film.

In the poster, Kartik Aaryan can be seen dressed up in a yellow kurta and dhoti as a ghostbuster in various poses. Further, Kartik Aaryan is looking exactly the same as Akshay Kumar from the original film. Recently, in an interview, the actor revealed that he is really happy to be a part of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. He revealed that Bhool Bhulaiyaa was among his favorite horror-comedy films and being a fan of Akshay Kumar, it will be a huge responsibility to do justice with his role and to take forward the franchise.

The film will be helmed by Anees Bazmee and will be bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Ashvin Varde, Murad Khetani under the banners of T-series and Cine 1 studios. Further, the script of the film will be written by Akash Kaushik and Farhad Samjhi, who has taken the story to another level.

Here is the motion poster–

Reports also reveal that Khiladi actor might appear in the film in a cameo role. The film will hit the silver screens on July 31, 2020, and will face a clash with Ranbir Kapoor’s film Shamshera. It is an action-adventure film which is helmed by Karan Malhotra and will also feature Sanjay Dutt, Vaani Kapoor, Ronit Roy and Sharat Saxena in supporting roles.

Further, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will also clash with SS Rajamouli’s film RRR with Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. It is a Telugu period drama film which will also feature Ram Charan and N T Rama Rao Jr.

