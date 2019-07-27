Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Makers of the film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 have decided to cast Sara Ali Khan opposite Kartik Aryan in the Akshay Kumar starrer sequel. It is expected that filmmakers will give the official announcement for the same by next week.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: The sequel of Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa was announced a few weeks ago and the movie features Kartik Aryan in the lead. As per reports, it was said that Ananya Pandey will be signed opposite Punchnama actor but there is an update. Now, Kedarnath actor Sara Ali Khan has been finalised to play the lead role opposite Kartik in the upcoming horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa part one was released in 2007 and was loved by the audience. Now the sequel of the movie has been announced and Anees Bazmee will direct the movie.

After Ananya showed interest in the project it was expected she will be signed for the movie alongside Kartik. This would have been their second movie after Pati Patni Aur Woh which has not been released yet as the shooting has just started. But it turns out that makers of the film have finalised Sara Ali Khan opposite Kartik. Bhool Bhulaiyaa part 2 will be their second movie together as the duo will be seen together in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal 2. The shooting for the same has recently completed and is slated to release in 2020.

Filmmakers will present the official announcement soon by next week. Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series is producing this film and the excitement is increasing among the fans. It will be interesting to see Kartik playing the role of Akshay in the upcoming horror drama.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App