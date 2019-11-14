Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: After leaving everyone impressed with her performance in Andhadhun, De De Pyaar De and Bharat, Tabu has reportedly stepped on-board for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Her character will be the USP of the film and she is expected to start shooting from next year.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: With her latest releases Andhadhun, De De Pyaar De and Bharat, Tabu has not just impressed the film critics but also the audiences. Along with her impeccable acting chops, her choice of scripts has become the topic of the town and that is not it. As she goes on to deepen her own mark in the Indian film industry, she has hopped on to yet another much-anticipated project and it is none other than Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

A sequel of 2007 namesake film that originally starred Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan and Shiney Ahuja in lead roles, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 boasts of a new story and a fresh star cast. Ever since the movie has been announced, there has been a lot of buzz, excitement and expectations around the project. Therefore, the reports of Tabu coming on board is short of a moment of celebration for cinephiles.

Going by the latest reports, the actor is very happy with the script and her role in the film, which is touted as the USP of the film. While the film has gone on floors, Tabu is expected to begin shooting for the film from January. London and Rajasthan have been finalised as the locations for the three-month-long schedule.

Before going on floors, Kartik Aaryan had shared a photo from sets alongside Kiara Advani where they can be seen holding the clapboard of the film. Reports also say that while the earlier Bhool Bhulaiyaa was a psychological thriller, this upcoming film will be an out and out horror comedy.

Helmed by Anees Bazmee and bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar under the banner of T Series, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is slated to hit the silver screens on July 31, 2020. Additionally, the title song and Ami Je Tomar will be retained in the sequel as well.

