Bhool Bhulaiyaa movie: Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan starrer is all set to get its second sequel. The cast and the date hasn't been decided yet but the script of the movie is already in making. The original also starred Shiney Ahuja, Ameesha Patel, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav besides Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa movie: After a gap of 12 years Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan are all set to join hands for the second sequel of Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The horror comedy film had impressed audience back in 2007 and was a commercial hit at the box office also starred- Paresh Rawal, Shiney Ahuja, Ameesha Patel, Rajpal Yadav and many other stars in supporting roles. As per reports- T series chairman and managing director Bhushan Kumar has given the sequel a nod. The film cum music producer already has its hands full with Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Panday starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh and Rajkummar Rao starrer Chupke Chupke remakes.

As per the report, Bhushan Kumar has wanted to make the sequel of Bhool Bhuliyaa for a while now, he will be working with Farhad Samji who will be writing and directing the film from now. Currently, the film is in its development stage and will feature a new cast. Once the final script is ready, the team will kick off casting and other pre-production formalities. About a few ago the title Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was registered by the production house.

The movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa starring Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Ameesha Patel, Paresh Rawal, and others was the Hindi remake of 2005 Tamil movie Chandramukhi. Starring Rajnikanth in the lead role, the movie was in turn remake of Mohanlal and Shobhana’s 1993 Malayalam movie Manichitrathazu.

Well if you haven’t watched the first part here it is:

On the work front, Akshay Kumar will be next seen in Good News opposite Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani, Housefull 4, Sooryavanshi, and has also started filming for his next film Laaxmi Bomb which is a horror comedy, a remake of Tamil movie Kanchana. As per reports, the film will star Kiara Advani inthe lead role opposite Akshay Kumar who is possessed with a transgender ghost.

