Bhoot Part 1-The Haunted Ship: Bhoot Part 1-The Haunted Ship is an upcoming horror drama featuring Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar in the main lead. The film is helmed by Bhanu Pratap Singh and co-produced by Hiroo Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan under the banner Dharma Productions and Zee Studios. Bhoot Part 1 is slated to release on November 15, 2019.

Recently, makers of the film released a new poster of the upcoming horror drama. In the poster, Vicky can be seen trapped underwater with a ghost holding him from the back. Filmmaker Karan Johar took to social media and unveiled the release date with the new poster. Vicky starrer will hit the theatres on November 15. Raazi actor Vicky also shared the new poster on Instagram and expressed his excitement for the movie.

Talking about the film, Bhoot Part 1 is based on a real-life incident that happened in Mumbai. The movie showcases a story of a couple on an abandoned ship lying on the beach. It will be the first part of the series and fans can’t wait for the film. The poster has garnered a positive response from fans. Have a look at the new poster here.

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal recently finished shooting for Bhoot Part 1 and is excited to woo the audience with the horror film. Apart from this, Vicky will be seen in Karan Johar’s Takht and Meghna Gulzar’s biopic on Sam Manekshaw. The talented actor bagged the National Award for Best Actor for the film Uri: The Surgical Strike.

