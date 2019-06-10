Vicky Kaushal film Bhoot Part One Haunted Ship first poster: Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal on Monday shared the first poster from his upcoming horror flick Bhoot Part One - The Haunted Ship which is being backed by Karan Johar.

After giving a pathbreaking performance in Uri: The Surgical Strike, Bollywood’s young and talented actor Vicky Kaushal is all set to win over our hearts once again and this time he will be starring in a horror film titled Bhoot Part One – The Haunted Ship. This will be the first part of the horror franchise by Karan Johar starring Vicky Kaushal in the lead role.

Vicky Kaushal, on Monday, shared the first poster of the film on his Twitter handle in which we see Vicky Kaushal screaming at the hands of a witch or ghost are pulling his face down. The film s being helmed by Bhanu Pratap Singh who will be making his directorial debut with this film.

BhootPart One – The Haunted Ship is being backed by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Shashank Khaitan. According to the makers of Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship, the movie is based on a true story that happened in Bombay.

Vicky Kaushal… First look poster of #Bhoot: Part One – The Haunted Ship… Directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh… 15 Nov 2019 release. pic.twitter.com/dkrn0BHrXB — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 10, 2019

The makers have not disclosed other details about the horror franchise but they said that they have many interesting ideas in their mind. After the success of Raazi. Karan Johar and Vickey Kushal are reuniting for another interesting project and fans are eagerly waiting to see Vicky Kaushal in a horror movie.

The poster of the film looks scary and interesting and now everyone wants to know about more details from this horror flick. Vicky Kaushal, who won millions of hearts with his amazing performance in his last movie Uri: The Surgical Strike, gave some amazing performances in the past such as Kamlesh Kamli Kanhaiyalal Kapasi in Sanju, Iqbal Syed in Raazi, among many others.

He is one of the most talented young actors in the industry and has given critically acclaimed performances in movies like Masaan, Raman Raghav 2.0, among many others. He will also be seen in Shoojit Sircar-starrer Sardar Udham Singh.

