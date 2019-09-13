Bhoot Part One The Haunted Ship: After creating a buzz with films like Sanju, Raazi and Uri, Vicky Kaushal is all set to astonish his fans with his horror film–Bhoot Part One The Haunted Ship. Recently, the actor shared the second poster of the film. Have a look–

After a list of serious genre films, Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal is all set to create a buzz with his horror film titled– Bhoot Part One The Haunted Ship. There is no doubt in saying that Vicky Kaushal is among the most versatile actors who has proved himself in the industry in just a small time span. With innocence and dreams of becoming more successful, Vicky Kaushal leaves no chance of entertaining his fans with innovative storylines and different characters on-screen.

After inciting the audience with his glimpses from the film, recently after a long countdown, the actor has shared an intriguing poster from the film. In the poster, Vicky Kaushal is dragged by a female ghost underwater. The ghost has completely locked Vicky Kaushal with her hands and legs and the actor is fighting with her underwater for escape.

Considering the poster, it can be predicted that the film can become another blockbuster as it will be surprising for the audience to witness Vicky Kaushal in a horror film for the first time. The film is directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh and will be bankrolled under the banners of Zee Studios and Dharma Productions.

Take a look at the poster:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B2Vo_YrJX8q/

Moreover, with the poster, the makers also revealed that the film will release on November 15. Apart from Vicky Kaushal, the film also features Bhumi Pednekar and the film is based on a true incident where a couple finds themselves on a ship lying on a beach. On the work front, Vicky Kaushal will also be seen in Sardar Udham Singh, which is a biopic helmed by Shoojit Sircar. The story is based on revolutionary freedom fighter Udham Singh and the various struggles that he faced.

Recently, Vicky Kaushal was also seen in his first music video–Pachtaoge with dancing sensation Nora Fatehi. The song was all about love, loss and betrayal. It seems that the allrounder is trying different genres and is all set to surprise his fans with his versatility and talent.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App