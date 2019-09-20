Bhoot – Part One The Haunted Ship: After conquering the hearts with intense roles in Uri and Raazi, Vicky Kaushal is all set to create a buzz with his next project titled–Bhoot – Part One The Haunted Ship. Recently, the makers have changed the release date of the film. Read the details below–

Vicky Kaushal is counted amongst the most versatile actors as he masters the talent of conquering the hearts with his innocence and dedication. Starting from playing intense roles to giving screen space to the lead star, there is no doubt in saying that Vicky Kaushal has kickstarted a new trend in the industry with his talent.

Currently, the actor is gearing up for the release of his next film titled as Bhoot – Part One The Haunted Ship. This will be for the first time when Vicky Kaushal will be stepping in a horror genre film and will share the screens with Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar. Recently, the makers revealed that the release date of the film has been postponed. Earlier, the film was supposed to hit the theatres on November 15 but as per the recent development, the film will now release on February 21, 2020.

Moreover, the film will also face a clash with two films on the same day. The first is Emraan Hashmi and Amitabh Bachchan’s Chehre along with Aditya Roy Kapur and Abhishek Bachchan’s untitled project. Moreover, earlier, Ayushmann Khurrana’s Bala was supposed to release on November 23 but now it has taken up the same slot and will now release on November 15.

The Further GOOD NEWWZ ( pardon the plug) is that my friends funny, poignant and mazedar film #Bala has a new date which I am proud to announce to all of you! And it’s a week earlier! #DineshVijan @ayushmannk @bhumipednekar ! The new date is 15th November 2019! pic.twitter.com/ghXdL1jrC4 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 20, 2019

The tides have changed!!! Even FEAR needs precision! And for that we need the time to scare you sufficiently and efficiently! #BHOOT has a new date !! The 21st of FEBRUARY 2020 ! SEA you then and try and help @vickykaushal09 escape this haunted ship! And some further news …… pic.twitter.com/iXTsiEuJcW — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 20, 2019

Talking about Chehre, it is a mystery thriller film which is helmed by Rumi Jaffery and will narrate the story of a businessman played by Emraan Hashmi and his lawyer played by Amitabh Bachchan. Further, Anurag Basu’s next project will also release on the same day.

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal will next be seen in biographical film Sardar Udham Singh which will be helmed by Shoojit Sircar. Moreover, Vicky Kaushal also appeared in a music video Pachtaoge with dancing sensation Nora Fatehi.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App