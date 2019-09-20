Karan Johar, the producer of the film Bhoot Part One The Haunted Ship announced that Vicky Kaushal starrer film needs some time to give people goosebumps, which will now release on February 2020.

Vicky Kaushal’s Bhoot Part One has been shifted to next year and the slot of November 15 has been taken up by Ayushmann Khurana’s Bala. Bhoot is the first horror film of Vicky Kaushal and the film needs time for its completion and now it will release on February 21, 2020.

The producer of the film Karan Johar took to his Instagram about the change of the release date and said that the tides have changed, fear needs precision and for that, they need time to scare the audience sufficiently and efficiently and announced the official release date i.e February 21, 2020.

The tides have changed!!! Even FEAR needs precision! And for that we need the time to scare you sufficiently and efficiently! #BHOOT has a new date !! The 21st of FEBRUARY 2020 ! SEA you then and try and help @vickykaushal09 escape this haunted ship! And some further news …… pic.twitter.com/iXTsiEuJcW — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 20, 2019

Bhoot Part One is directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh and is a story of a haunted ship and how Vicky Kaushal the lead actor escapes from this haunted ship.

Karan Johar also announced the date for Ayushmann Khurana’s Bala and said that this film is going to be full fun fledged film. Bala is all set to hit the theatres on November 15, 2019. Bala is the story of a man who gets bald prematurely and has two women in his life, the role which is being played by Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar, the bald men role is being played by Ayushmann Khurana.

The Further GOOD NEWWZ ( pardon the plug) is that my friends funny, poignant and mazedar film #Bala has a new date which I am proud to announce to all of you! And it’s a week earlier! #DineshVijan @ayushmannk @bhumipednekar ! The new date is 15th November 2019! pic.twitter.com/ghXdL1jrC4 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 20, 2019

Bala is directed by Amar Kaushik and will showcase some comedy-drama filled with the perfect amount of romance. The film has some amazing actors like Jaaved Jaaferi, Saurabh Shukla and Seema Pahwa who are going to play vital roles in the film. The film has been shot in Uttar Pradesh based location Kanpur and Lucknow.

Ayushmann Khurana in an interview said that it is the fan’s love that pushes him to face the camera every time and it is all about what kind of scripts one selects and he truly believes that content is the true king and it is his self-belief that makes his choice work.

