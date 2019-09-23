Bhoot part one-The Haunted Ship: Based on real events, Vicky Kaushal starrer storyline revolves around an abandoned ghost ship which washed ashore on mumbai's coast undetected! For more information on the ghost ship scroll down!

Bhoot part one-The Haunted Ship: Vicky Kaushal who will be stepping into the genre horror for the first time with Bhoot part one: The Haunted Ship revealed some interesting details and it will surely pique your interest! Apparently, going by the reports, Vicky Kaushal’s upcoming horror movie is based on a real-life story. The storyline of Bhoot part One: The Ghost Ship revolves around the ship which washed ashore on Mumbai’s coast, also known as a Phantom ship, it is a vessel with no living crew abroad and is considered ghostly by the folklore.

Unfortunately, the horror movie was set to release on November 15 this year but the dates got postponed to February 21, 2020. Directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh and co-starring Bhumi Pednekar as the ghost, the movie starring URI actor Bhoot Part One is touted to be one of the biggest blockbusters. Talking more about the film, a source close to the movie said that the Bhoot Part One: The Ghost Ship is not a horror-comedy like earlier movies, and is not for the faint-hearted.

Furthermore, the reason why Vicky Kushal said yes to the horror movie was that it is based on a real story which piqued his interest and made him take the project. Besides the fact of it being based on a real-life story, the interesting part is that the ship entered the Indian waters completely undetected and when officials got the information they ran around the coast to figure out how did the unnamed boat entered the arena.

Sharing more posters from the film, Vicky Kaushal’s next does seem spooky and will be one of the most awaited films of 2020. Apart from Bhoot part One, Vicky Kaushal will be next seen in Sardar Udham Singh biopic and Karan Johar’s biggest projects titled Takht with Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, among various other actors.

