A new genre that the filmmakers are willing to explore more than ever before are horror-comedies. After much speculations, the makers of the upcoming film Bhoot Police confirmed the star-cast of the film with an official announcement. Starring Fatima Sana Shaikh, Saif Ali Khan and Ali Fazal, Bhoot Police is pegged as India’s spookiest comedy. Fatima Sana Shaikh, who was last seen in the film Thugs of Hindostan, shared a photo on her Instagram account to announce the film and wrote that ghost hunting is a hilariously spooky business.

In the photo shared by Fatima, she can be seen donning an off-shoulder top with denim while Saif and Ali Fazal can be seen twinning in black attire paired with black shades. Sharing the photo on his profile, Ali Fazal also hinted at the story and said that the team that hunts ghosts together, stays together. Helmed by Pravan Kirpalani and bankrolled by Fox Star Studios, the film will go on floors in August. Interestingly, the film will be made in 3D to give the audience an enriching experience.

Workwise, Fatima Sana Shaikh was last seen in Thugs of Hindostan alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan and Katrina Kaif. Saif Ali Khan was seen in Baazaar while Ali Fazal was seen in Milan Talkies. Currently, Fatima is shooting for Anurag Basu’s next opposite Rajkummar Rao and Saif Ali Khan is prepping for Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero alongside Ajay Devgn.

It was also recently that Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor joined hands for another horror comedy titled Rooh Afza. In the film, Janhvi Kapoor will be reportedly playing a double role in the film. With intriguing horror comedies lined up, it will be interesting to watch if the films make a mark in Bollywood as well as the hearts of fans. Earlier, Rajkummar Rao has been a part of horror comedy Stree alongside Shraddha Kapoor.

