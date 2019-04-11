Bhoot Police: Bollywood actor Fatima Sana Shaikh is all set to appear in her upcoming horror-comedy film Bhoot Police. The film is directed by Pavan Kirpalani and will mark the first collaboration of Saif Ali Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh. In the film, Fatima will be seen showcasing the real side of her in the character.

Fatima Sana Shaikh is all set to tickle your funny bones with her upcoming horror comedy Bhoot Police, the first look of which was unveiled today. After intense roles in her previous films, Fatima brings to screen a completely different avatar in her upcoming film. The young actor has essayed intense characters in her first and second films, both witnessed the actor undergoing an immense transformation.

In her upcoming film, however, the diva will portray the urban and modern girl that she is! Making her debut with the blockbuster success Dangal, Fatima sported an extremely unconventional look with short hair and no makeup. For her second film, the actor put on hair extensions and slipped into a vintage look of a warrior. It is only in her third film that the actor will be seen showcasing her real self with a character which is urban and contemporary. In a recent announcement picture, Fatima Sana Shaikh is in uber-cool avatar wearing a white off-shoulder top and open hair looked like a perfect chic.

Shooting to fame with her first remarkable performance in Dangal, Fatima Sana Shaikh has proven to be one of the most hardworking actors in Bollywood. With just two films, Fatima has amassed a huge fan base across the nation, the testimony of the same is the trust brands bestow on her. The actor who enjoys a huge fan base amongst the interiors of India, as well as the metropolitan cities, has been recently signed to be the first ever woman brand ambassador for Tata Motors.

Gearing up for her upcoming film with Anurag Basu as well as her first horror comedy with Saif Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh has been running an around the clock schedule. The actor will be seen dressed in a saree in her upcoming next with director Anurag Basu. Having wrapped a schedule of Anurag Basu’s next in Bhopal, Fatima Sana Shaikh is gearing up for Bhoot Police to roll in August.

Slipping into characters that were mentally as well as physically difficult, Fatima added the real connection to her roles as a wrestler as well as a warrior princess. Following a difficult routine, learning wrestling for Dangal and then stepping into the shoes of a warrior and learning archery, Fatima has exhibited immense perseverance and dedication for all her films.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More