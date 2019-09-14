Bhoot Police: Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Ali Fazal are all set for their first collaboration in the project titled Bhoot Police. Recently, the reports revealed that the film will go on floors in December.

Bhoot Police: It seems after the era of romantic, comedy, action and thriller films, the latest trend which has now emerged in Bollywood is horror-comedy. Though this genre is quite prevalent in south cinemas, now filmmakers are keen to try this in Bollywood as well. After Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Stree, director Pavan Kirpalani is all set with his horror-comedy project titled Bhoot Police with Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Ali Fazal.

Recently, the reports revealed that the film will go on floors at the end of the year. Earlier, the shoot was supposed to hit the screens in August, but due to certain delays, the shoot of the film will begin at the end of the year. Reportedly, the film will also mark as the first collaboration between Saif, Ali and Fatima and is among the highly anticipated films of the year.

Recently, in an interview, the lead star Ali revealed that currently the actor is busy with some commitments in England and after finishing up all his ongoings, the actor will soon return back and will begin with the shoot of the film. He also revealed that he is much excited about the film as he will be sharing the screens with Saif Ali Khan for the first time.

Take a look at the poster–

The film is bankrolled under the banners of Fox Star Studios and will hit the theatres in the next year 2020. Currently, Ali is busy promoting for his film Prassthanam with costars Sanjay Dutt, Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff and Chunky Pandey in lead roles. The film is the remake of 2010 Telugu film with the same title. The film will hit the silver screens on September 20 and will face a clash with The Zoya Factor and Pal Pal Dil Ke Pas.

Talking about the horror-comedy genre, Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor are also shooting for a similar genre film under the title– Roohi-Afza.

