Bhuj the Pride of India: Historical drama film Bhuj the Pride of India is among the highly anticipated films which feature Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Ammy Virk in lead roles. The film narrates the true events during the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war. In the film, Ajay Devgn will play the role of Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, who was held responsible for Bhuj airport in Gujarat during the war between India and Pakistan in the year 1971.

Recently, reports revealed that the film will begin with its shooting in October which will be a 20-day schedule in Gujarat. The film will narrate the entire incident of how leader Vijay Karnik worked with his team in such crucial situations and kept the airstrip working. Vijay along with his team took the help of some local women and rebuild the entire IAF airstrip which was destroyed completely in Gujarat.

In the film, Sanjay Dutt will play the role of Ranchordas Ravari Pagi, who is a civilian and left no stone unturned to help the forces during the war. Meanwhile, Sonakshi Sinha will play the role of Sunderben Jetha Madharparya, who is a social worker.

1971. Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik & team. 300 Brave Women. Reconstruction of a wrecked Indian Air Force airstrip. 'Bhuj- The Pride Of India' pic.twitter.com/HZYxPOn0Du — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) March 19, 2019

Telugu actor Rana Daggubati will also appear in the film in the role of an army officer in the Madras Regiment. Meanwhile, Parineeti Chopra will play the role of an Indian spy Heena Rehman in Lahore, who play an important role in the film. Moreover, Punjabi star Ammy Virk will also appear in the film in the role of a fighter pilot, who played a significant role in the war.

Bhushan Kumar revealed that Vijay Karnik was a hero as he took major bold steps in that era of involving civilians in the war. It is predicted that Ajay Devgn will appear in his full form in the role of the leader. Ajay Devgn last appeared in rom-com film De De Pyaar De with Telugu star Rakul Preet Singh and Bollywood beauty Tabu in lead roles. The film has till now earned Rs 80 crore in two weeks at the box office.

