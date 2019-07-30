Bhuj The Pride of India: Ajay Devgn and Sonakshi Sinha recently shot for the climax song of their film Bhuj The Pride of India. Reportedly, the song begins with Ganesh Aarti which will be performed by Sonakshi Sinha just before Ajay Devgn's character leaves for the mission.

Bhuj The Pride of India: Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha, Parineeti Chopra and Sanjay Dutt are currently gearing up for their upcoming film Bhuj The Pride of India. The team has completed the first schedule of their film in Hyderabad and has recently shot for the climax song in Kutch. The song initially begins with Ganesh Aarti and will be sequenced at a critical point in the film. As per reports, the aarti will be performed by Kalank actor Sonakshi Sinha right before Squadron Vijay Kumar Karnik played by Ajay Devgn leaves for his assignment.

The song is choreographed by Ganesh Acharya who planned to bring 300 dancers for the song to make it beautiful visually. The makers arranged huge sets for the shoot of the extravagant affair. The song will be shot where all Border Security Forces, Jawans and Air Force came together to pray for Ajay Devgn’s successful completion of the mission.

Reportedly, the team will shoot for the finale of the film in Kathda village, Mandvi for the next 15 days. The film is directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya and is among the highly anticipated films as it features an important chapter of Indo-Pakistan war of 1971.

Apart from the lead stars, the film also features Rana Duggabati, Pranitha Subhash and Ammy Virk in supporting roles. The film is based on the true incident where Squadron Vijay Karnik reconstructs the entire IAF airbase with the help of 300 local women. The film will hit the silver screens on August 14, 2020.

Some days back, Ajay Devgn’s first look from the film revealed where Ajay Devgn was seen dressed in the Air Force uniform shooting for the song and was surrounded by women wearing traditional outfits, playing nagadas. Moreover, the film will serve as a reunite for Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt after seven years after comedy film Sardaar in 2012.

