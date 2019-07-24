Bhuj The Pride of India: Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Bhuj The Pride of India and will reportedly begin with the shoot of the second schedule in Mandvi today. Read the entire details here–

Ajay Devgn to start filming for his introductory scene and finale in Mandvi from today

After impressing the fans with his rom-com film De De Pyaar De with Tabu and Rakul Preet, Ajay Devgn is all set for his upcoming drama film Bhuj The Pride of India. After completing the first schedule in Hyderbad, Ajay Devgn will start shooting for the second schedule for the war drama in Mandvi today. Reports reveal that Ajay Devgn will first shoot for the introductory scene and then for the climax. To help the actor for the action sequences, he will be accompanied by action-choreographer Peter Hein to supervise the stunt related scenes.

The second schedule of the film will take place for 25 days. Moreover, the units specialised for action from Vietnam and Bulgaria have also arrived in India to make the climax of the film more interesting and powerful. A source close to the makers revealed that it took three months to design the stunts of the film and even Ajay Devgn is involved in the team of designing with Peter.

Talking about the characters, Ajay Devgn will play the lead and will portray the role of Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, who was the in-charge of Bhuj Airport during the Ind-Pak war in 1971. Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt will play the role of Ranchordas Svabhai Raveri, who played a major role during the war and helped the army.

Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra also features in the film in the role of an Indian spy Heena Rehman. The film is directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya and will hit the screens on August 14, 2020.

