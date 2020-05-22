Bhuj The Pride of India new release date: Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn's film Bhuj The Pride of India is likely to release on Vijay Diwas on December 16.

Bhuj The Pride of India new release date: Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn is all set for his upcoming project Bhuj: The Pride of India, which is based on the 1971 Indo-Pak war. The film features the story of IAF Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, who was the in-charge of Bhuj airport during the Indo-Pak war which was destroyed by the Pakistan army and his team reconstructed the IAF airbase with the help of 300 local women. Apart from Ajay Devgn, the film also features Sonakshi Sinha, Nora Fatehi, Sanjay Dutt in lead roles, and Ammy Virk, Pranita Subhash and Pawan Shankar will be seen portraying supporting roles.

Reports reveal that the film is currently stuck at the shooting of its last schedule and there is a strong possibility that the film fails to meet the release day target. Reportedly, the makers are now pushing the release date of the film to Vijay Diwas which is on December 16. The film was supposed to release on Independence Day but due to COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown, the makers thought to release the film in Diwali weekend but later considering the fact that many more delayed films will also try to capture the same bracket, the makers decided Vijay Diwas as the suitable new release date.

Reports reveal that a 1-week long stint which requires shooting of some action scenes with Ajay Devgn is only left. Earlier, the makers decided to make the film hit on Republic day next year but then the idea of Vijay Diwas was introduced and finalized.

Moreover, Ajay Devgn’s sports project Maidaan, which is the biopic of Indian football coach Syed Abdul Rahim, from the year 1950 to 1963 was also scheduled to release on December 11 but since the shoot is stuck at its initial phase, the film is not likely to meet the release day target. Reports reveal that Maidaan will hit the silver screens next year.

