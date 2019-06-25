Bhuj The Pride of India: Sanjay Dutt is all set to entertain his fans with his upcoming film Bhuj The Pride of India, which is a historical drama and features Parineeti Chopra, Ajay Devgn, Ammy Virk and Sonakshi Sinha. Recently, the reports revealed that Sanjay Dutt has begun shooting for the film and will be joined by the cast soon.

Bhuj The Pride of India: Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt is among the most talented actors who left no stone unturned in his time to impress his fans with his outstanding acting skills. Even today he is appearing in films and is conquering the heart of his fans with his versatile roles. The actor last appeared in Abhishek Varman’s Kalank and shared the screen with Madhuri Dixit, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sonakshi Sinha. Though the actor appeared for a supporting role, he delivered his part outstandingly.

Currently, the actor is gearing up for his next film Bhuj The Pride of India which is a historical drama film that narrates the story of true incidents which happened during the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war. Sanjay Dutt will share the screens with Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra, Sonakshi Sinha and Ammy Virk in lead roles. Recently, the reports revealed that Sanjay Dutt has begun shooting for the film and soon will be joined by the star cast of the film for the shooting purpose.

In the film, Ajay Devgn will portray the role of Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, who was responsible for Bhuj airport in Gujarat. Talking about the entire incident, Vijay Karnik along with his whole team kept the airstrip working during the war. Vijay also took help from a group of local women to rebuild the entire IAF airstrip which was earlier destroyed.

In the film, Sanjay Dutt will play the role of Ranchordas Ravari Pagi, who is a civilian who later proves to be a great help for the forces during the battle. Sonakshi Sinha will play the role of Madharparya, who is a social worker, Rana Daggubati will play the role of an army officer in the Madras Regiment. Bollywood star Parineeti Chopra, who is currently gearing up for her biopic on Saina Nehwal, will also feature in the film in the role Indian spy Heena Rehman in Lahore.

Bhuj: The Pride Of India is directed and written by Abhishek Dudhaiya and is bankrolled by Ginny Khanuja, Vajir Singh, Kumar Mangat, Divya Khosla and Bhushan Kumar. The film will hit the silver screens on August 14, 2020.

