Bhuj The Pride Of India: Ajay Devgn's war drama film is a special true story of Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, played by Ajay Devgn, who was in charge of the Bhuj airbase during 1971 war between India and Pakistan. Reports reveal that South star Pranitha Subhash has also joined the cast of the film.

Bhuj The Pride Of India: South actor Pranitha Subhash is best known for commercially hit Tamil and Telugu films like Attarintiki Daredi, Enakku Vaaitha Adimaigal and Masu Engira Masilamani. Reports suggest that the hardworking actor has joined the cast of Ajay Devgn’s Bhuj: The Pride of India. The film is directed and written by Abhishek Dudhaiya and is produced by T-Series. The film features Ajay Devgn who will portray the role of Vijay Karnik, who is an IAF Wing Commander and who was specifically made in-charge of the Bhuj airport, during the war between Pakistan and India in 1971.

Vijay along 60 defence security officers and 50 Indian Air Force played a major role in in the whole operation despite facing heavy bombing and kept the airbase operational. Apart from Ajay Devgn, the film features Parineeti Chopra, Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Ammy Virk, Rana Daggubati, Sonakshi Sinha in key roles.

Pranitha Subhash, who has worked in several South Indian films, signs her first Hindi film: #BhujThePrideOfIndia… Stars Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Rana Daggubati, Sonakshi Sinha, Parineeti Chopra and Ammy Virk… Directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya… 14 Aug 2020 release. pic.twitter.com/fq4XsMc8WX — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 6, 2019

Vijay along with his team and with the help of 300 local women, constructed the entire ground for the take-off and landing of aircraft again even after it got damaged several times. The main aim of reconstructing the entire airstrip was to safely land the flight of Indian Army officers. The film is directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya and is co-produced by Ginny Khanuja, Vajir Singh, Krishan Kumar and Dhudhaiya.

1971. Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik & team. 300 Brave Women. Reconstruction of a wrecked Indian Air Force airstrip. 'Bhuj- The Pride Of India' pic.twitter.com/HZYxPOn0Du — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) March 19, 2019

Talking about Ajay’s future projects, the action king will next appear onscreens in romantic comedy film De De Pyaar De with beauty queen Rakul Preet and Bollywood actor Tabu. Some days back, the trailer of the film created a buzz on social media.

The film narrates the story of a middle-age man’s who is divorced and falls in love with a girl who is in her 20’s. The hardworking actor last appeared in adventure-action comedy film Total Dhamaal which featured Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey and Johnny Lever in lead roles.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More