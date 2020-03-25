Siddharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill have become the most talked couple in the last few months because the audience admired their bond a lot. And Sidnaaz’s charm was all over on the people’s mind. Siddharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill are the two contestants who stand for each other in the last two weeks of Bigg Boss season 13. Although they have gone into the serious fight as well their chemistry always left the audience in surprise.

And Shehnaaz always seems fighting and then they always resolve their fights just after 15 minutes Shehnaz Gill looked extremely cute when she tried to convince that Shukla and tried to grab attention. Siddharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill have also become favourite couple of the audience because of their extremely amazing chemistry inside the Bigg Boss house.

Talking about the contestants they have recently worked together in a song Bhula Dunga which was sung by Darshan Raval. In a recent interview, Siddharth Shukla and unveiled his experience of working with Shehnaz Gill. He said that it was amazing working with her and team he complimented Darshan Raval for his amazing voice and singing abilities.

He gave credit to the success to the team. Earlier, Siddharth Shukla also urged people to stay at home and to follow the rules and guidelines for locked down. There are things that so that should learn shared to convince people for the lockdown. He said it is a necessary step to get rid from this deadly virus. People stay at home thereafter added to the lockdown he said that it is the better version of Bigg Boss.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App