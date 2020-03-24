Sidharth Shukla the Bigg Boss 13 winner was live on Instagram from 11:45 am to almost an hour, and as expected he was showered with praises and love as his recent song in Bhula Dunga in collaboration with Shehnaaz Gill and Darshan Raval was about to be released on Youtube.

Sidharth with this Instagram live made sure that all his fans get to know first hand as to when will the song be out, Bhula Dunga has been an instant hit among the fans of Sidnaaz and with great acting performance by both him and Shenaaz Gill in the video of the song people have been hooked to the song ever since it released, as Darshan Raval like his previous work has yet again managed to captivate the listeners by his powerful yet simple lyrics and his melodious voice.

Bhula Dunga has got over 3 million views on Youtube within 3 hours of its release and with the fan reception the song has got it looks like the it will make into everyone’s playlist in no time and clock great number of views on Youtube and solidify the raging craze for Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla, which doesn’t seem to stop even after the end of Bigg Boss.

Both Shehnaaz and Sidharth have been linked together ever since Bigg Boss wrapped its 13th season and fans have been demanding the pairing of the two in some capacity in a project and with the infectious chemistry shown by the two in the song Bhula Dunga it looks like fans can expect multiple other projects with the pairing of the two.

