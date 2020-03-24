Bhula Dunga Song Sidnaaz, Shehnaz Gill, Siddharth Shukla, Bhula Dunga by Darshan Raval Official Video: SidNaaz can be seen together in the music video of the song Bhula Dunga. The song is sung by Darshan Raval and the video is of Indie Music Lable. The sizzling chemistry between the duo is excellent. Check the video in the article.

Bhula Dunga Song Sidnaaz, Shehnaz Gill, Siddharth Shukla, Bhula Dunga by Darshan Raval Official Video: The duo of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill can be seen in a music video of Indie Music label and the song is sung by Darshan Raval. The couple is looking really adorable in the video and their sizzling chemistry in on the peak.

During the show Bigg Boss 13, everybody loved the duo of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. The chemistry and fire the duo has within are commendable. During the show Bigg Boss, they both got very close to each other and became very good friends. Their friendship or their relation was so much loved by their fans that everybody wanted to see them get married as soon as possible. As the duo got really popular and got the hashtag of SidNaaz, many music companies started trying their hands off on this couple.

It was announced some days back that the two will be seen in a music video named Bhula Dunga. The song is out now, the love, chemistry, and fire between the couple in the video of the song is really admirable. It would not be wrong to say that, this video song will be in the top trending videos in a while.

The SidNaaz has a huge fan following and has garnered a lot of attention from the fans. To see this cute couple together in the video is going to be too alluring for the fans. Somedays back a report came which said that producer Vikas Gupta is going to start a new show in which Sidharth and Shehnaaz will be seen. So this is good news for their fans as they will be able to see the duo on their Television screens soon.

