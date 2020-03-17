Bhula Dunga official poster: Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill's first look from their love ballad revealed. Check out official poster of Bhula Dunga here–

Bhula Dunga official poster: After redefining friendship and relationship in the house of Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla are all set to reunite for their first collaboration. Yes, you guessed it right, after Mahira-Paras, Himanshi-Asim’s music videos, the most loved Jodi of Bigg Boss, SidNaaz will be coming together for a music video titled Bhula Dunga. After teasing the fans with some romantic poses in rain, recently, the first look of Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla is out.

The song is directed by Darshan Raval and will reportedly showcase Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla’s brimming chemistry. In the official poster, both the love birds are seen lost in each other’s eyes. To those, who don’t know, it is a love ballad that is composed by Darshan Raval and is penned by Gautam Sharma and Gurpreet Saini. Further, the romantic song is choreographed by Punit J Pathak.

Though the official date of the song release has not revealed, the buzz around the song is on its peak as SidNaaz fans were eagerly waiting for the first look of Bhula Dunga.

Check out official poster of Bhula Dunga here–

This will not be wrong to say that Sidharth Shukla’s care and possessiveness for Shehnaaz in the entire journey with Shehnaaz Gill’s mad love for Sidharth, made them the cutest couple of Bigg Boss. Though, the show has ended but Sidnaaz fans are much excited to witness their love yet again with Bhula Dunga as this is already trending on number 1 on Twitter.

