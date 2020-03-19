Bhula Dunga: Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are reunited for their first-ever music video. On this date, their chemistry will awe the fans once again. Have a look at this latest poster.

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill have become the talk of the town during their Bigg Boss journey because of the commendable bonding. Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill came close during the show but now they are also got professionally bonded. The audience always admired their bonding and loved the way they stood for each other.

Shehnaaz Gill has also been part of the show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge which has been titled on her. But she has now left the show because she doesn’t feel a connection with anyone as she is in love with Sidharth Shukla. Now there is a surprise for the fans as Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s song Bhula Dena is going to release on 24 March, 2020.

All those who were desperately waiting for their first ever track should now tighten the seat belts as the couple will take you to romantic right with an essence of heartbreaking tunes. The song was sung by Darshan Raval who already has an immense popularity. Darshan’s voice and Siddharth Shukla, Shehnaz Gill’s chemistry on this upcoming track will add gems to it.

There is no doubt that Siddharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill are the favourite couples from Bigg Boss season 13. Siddharth Shukla’s fans can’t keep calm to watch him once again in a totally different Avatar. Also, it’s big news for Sidnaaz fans. It will be interesting to see if the couple will be able to beat Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz’s chemistry or not. Whereas, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma’s Baarish went well on YouTube.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App