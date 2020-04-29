Bhula Dunga: This will not be wrong to say that Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are among the most adorable duos of the industry. Both of them met in the house of Bigg Boss as strangers but came out becoming the most loved couples on social media also known as Sidnaaz from their fans. Though it has been more than 2 months since the show got over, both the celebrities are still garnering attention after collaborating for their first music album Bhula Dena.

The song was composed by Darshan Raval and became an instant hit immediately after its launch. Moreover, the song has also garnered 57 million views in just 34 days. Not just this, the song has also achieved another milestone as it is now counted amongst the top 40 most commented videos on YouTube and has also beaten Justin Bieber’s popular track Sorry.

If the reports are to be believed, the song Sorry has 828 thousand comments and Bhula Dunga has 846 comments on YouTube. This indeed is a great achievement as Sorry is the most successful song by Justin Bieber. The song Bhula Dunga takes you to a ride with different emotions of love—happiness, sorrow, excitement, and pain.

Watch Shehnaaz Gill, Sidharth Shukla’s song Bhula Dunga here—

Further, there are also reports that Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla will again collaborate for two more romantic songs. Though there is no confirmation, it will be quite exciting to see the duo again if the reports turn out to be true.

