Bhumi Pednekar is advocating the cause of Green Diwali by gifting samplings this year. Speaking about her this decision, Bhumi said while she loves the spirit of Diwali, she thought that she should start changing the way she gives gifts to people.

Actor Bhumi Pednekar who has launched an environment protection initiative called ‘Climate Warrior’, has come up with an innovative idea, this Diwali, to spark a conversation on the need for conservation of nature by gifting saplings to her industry friends and colleagues this festive season.

Talking about the reason for gifting saplings to her friends, Bhumi disclosed, “The reason behind gifting saplings to my family, friends, and colleagues comes from a very simple thought of spreading green joy on Diwali. I am a climate warrior and while I absolutely love the spirit of Diwali, the festivities and gifting our near and dear ones, I thought this year I should start by changing the way I give gifts to people.”

Bhumi added, “This Diwali, I am gifting saplings which are in earthen pots with the packaging made from jute and 100% biodegradable materials. And also, we are adding more plants to this world that is the need of the hour. I am hoping that in near future we see people gifting eco-friendly gifts and plants during Diwali and other festivals.”

My Planet, my heart 💚 #ClimateWarrior With our new logo out, my excitement levels are high to continue on the path of loving and nurturing our planet, alongside all you climate warriors 🌏 pic.twitter.com/xYd80P80Gb — bhumi pednekar (@bhumipednekar) November 10, 2020

Also Read: Ganapath first look: Makers of Tiger Shroff’s next aim for 2022 release

Also Read: Laxmii movie review: Akshay Kumar starrer is a dull affair

As her advocacy campaign ‘Climate Warrior’ completed its first year, Bhumi also launched a new logo that signifies the objective of the campaign going forward. The ‘Saand Ki Aankh’ actor took to Instagram and shared the logo.

Revealing what her new logo signifies, Bhumi said, “We need to understand that this Earth is for all living organisms and we can’t be selfish to think that it’s just for humans and our needs. There are billions of living creatures and organisms thriving on this very planet who have an equal right to live on Earth. Humans are a superior race but that means we should be responsible and considerate and use our skills to protect and preserve all other species.”

She added, “The power is with us and it’s not for us to misuse. We need to preserve our depleting natural resources, our forests to make our planet green again. Sustainable solutions/steps need to be taken to make our Earth green. This is the thought behind the Climate Warrior logo. I want us to realize that we need to co-exist with all living beings peacefully for this world, humanity to continue to survive.”

Bhumi said she will stay focused on raising as much awareness on climate change because it is a real and critical issue. She said, “With each passing year, we hear about species getting extinct, wildfires raging across the globe, ice caps melting, weather changes – which is all leading to large scale ecological imbalances in nature. And while many of us might not realize what has hit us, I want to make as many people take notice through my initiative – Climate Warrior that climate change is real and is happening now. We need to be more compassionate, more caring towards nature and its beings to live in a safer and greener world.”

Also Read: ‘Laxxmi is not transphobic’: Fans and celebs lauds Akshay Kumar starring ‘Laxmii’