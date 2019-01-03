Bhumi Pednekar hot photos: The Toilet: Ek Prem Katha fame Bhumi Pednekar is one of the best-known personalities of Bollywood film industry. The gorgeous lady took to her official Instagram handle to share her uber-hot New Year 2019 photo with sister Samiksha Pednekar.

Bhumi Pednekar hot photos: The Toilet: Ek Prem Katha fame Bhumi Pednekar is one of the best-known personalities of Bollywood film industry. The gorgeous lady who set the Internet on fire by shredding kilos within months, took to her official Instagram handle to share her sexy photos from London. The gorgeous diva who was last seen in Lust Stories as Sudha uploaded her Happy New Year 2019 post yesterday i.e. January 2. The perfect 2019 surprise for her 1.7 million fans was all about animal print over-coat.

In a black shiny top with leggings and long boots, Bhumi Pednekar’s on the point make-up simply made us go crazy. Not just that, the stunning diva’s post garnered over 26k likes on social media with the jam-packed comment section. The Shubh Mangal Saavdhan actor who made her Bollywood debut with Dum Laga Ke Haisha, is enjoying her long New Year vacay with sister Samiksha Pednekar on the streets of London. If you missed her latest sassy picture on the photo-sharing app, here’s the proof to it:

Watch the adorable video of Pednekar sisters having a gala time in London:

On the work front, Bhumi Pednekar is all set to entertain her huge fan following with the upcoming movie Sonchiriya starring Sushant Singh Rajput, Manoj Bajpayee, Ranvir Shorey and Ashutosh Rana. Apart from that, she will also star in Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare as Kitty.

