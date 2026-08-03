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Home > Entertainment News > Bhumi Pednekar Condemns Rape, Death Threats Against Young Protester: ‘We Cannot Bully A Young Girl’

Bhumi Pednekar Condemns Rape, Death Threats Against Young Protester: ‘We Cannot Bully A Young Girl’

Bhumi Pednekar has spoken out against alleged rape and death threats directed at a young woman associated with the CJP-led student protests, calling the online abuse unacceptable and warning about its impact on women’s mental health.

Bhumi Pednekar (Photo: X)
Bhumi Pednekar (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Mon 2026-08-03 17:09 IST

Bhumi Pednekar has stepped into the ongoing debate around the CJP student protests with a message that goes beyond politics: disagreement, she said, cannot become an excuse for threatening or intimidating a young woman. The actor took to social media after watching an interview with a young protester who, according to Bhumi, appeared visibly shaken while speaking about the alleged abuse she had faced online. The actor said the woman had been subjected to rape and death threats, with her mother and other family members also allegedly targeted.

Bhumi condemned the harassment and stressed that women should not be punished for expressing an opinion, even when others strongly disagree with them.

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Bhumi Pednekar On Online Abuse And Women’s Mental Health

Drawing from her own experience of being in the public eye, Bhumi spoke about how online harassment can leave a lasting impact on a person’s mental health. Her latest intervention comes at a time when social media has become an extension of the wider debate surrounding the student movement. She called for the conversation to move away from aggression and towards empathy, adding that the ultimate goal should be a more united and progressive society.

The actor summed up her message in a short social media caption, calling rape and death threats, as well as aggression, unacceptable.

Why Is Bhumi Pednekar’s Statement Significant?

Bhumi’s latest comments come days after she herself faced criticism for speaking about abusive language allegedly used during the NEET-UG 2026 protests at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar. Her earlier remarks urging protesters to maintain civility were met with backlash from some social media users, who questioned why she had not addressed allegations of police action against protesters.  The CJP-led protests have drawn considerable attention from Bollywood, with several actors publicly expressing solidarity with students and calling for dialogue, accountability and education reforms.

Bhumi’s latest statement therefore comes amid a wider conversation about protest, free expression, online harassment and the treatment of women in public discourse.

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Bhumi Pednekar Condemns Rape, Death Threats Against Young Protester: ‘We Cannot Bully A Young Girl’
Tags: bhumi pednekarCJP protest

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Bhumi Pednekar Condemns Rape, Death Threats Against Young Protester: ‘We Cannot Bully A Young Girl’

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Bhumi Pednekar Condemns Rape, Death Threats Against Young Protester: ‘We Cannot Bully A Young Girl’
Bhumi Pednekar Condemns Rape, Death Threats Against Young Protester: ‘We Cannot Bully A Young Girl’
Bhumi Pednekar Condemns Rape, Death Threats Against Young Protester: ‘We Cannot Bully A Young Girl’
Bhumi Pednekar Condemns Rape, Death Threats Against Young Protester: ‘We Cannot Bully A Young Girl’

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