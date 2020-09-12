Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar headed to her ancestral place, Pedne, in Goa and took the opportunity to go on a temple pilgrimage. ... Bhumi says, “Mauli is our Kul Devi in my village in Pedne, where all Pednekars come from.

Actor Bhumi Pednekar who is currently at her ancestral place Pedne in Goa took the opportunity to do a temple pilgrimage in her village, ahead of the Dussehra festival.”Mauli is our Kul Devi in my village in Pedne, where all Pednekars’ come from. Her old stone carved statue, which is next to a stream of crystal clear freshwater, is said to have medicinal property. It is at least 400 years old and in the same complex is a newer temple made,” she said.

Explaining further about the temple, the ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’ actor said the pilgrimage consists of three temples each one with a specific significance.”So, the pilgrimage in my village consists of 3 temples. Ravlnath is the 2nd one and shares a compound with my ancestral home in Pedne. Ravlnath temple is at least 300 years old and has our families earliest records. The temple has records since 1,902,” she said.

“It’s said lord Ravlnath protects the Pednekar clan. Every Dussehra we have a festival where people from across India come to visit this sacred temple. Bhagwati Devi completes the pilgrimage of the three temples,” she added.Pednekar completed the pilgrimage as she visited the three temples — Mauli, Ravlnath, and Bhagwati Devi temples.

ALSO READ: Siddhanth Chaturvedi announces wrap on ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ shoot

ALSO READ: Being on ‘Into The Wild with Bear Grylls’ has been one of my wildest experience: Akshay Kumar